Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull go Fever cowboy identical twins in Daisy Dukes, boots
Sophie Cunningham is doing a masterful job of changing the narrative after being hit by an R-rated toy vs. the Los Angeles Sparks.
After several self-deprecating posts on her social media accounts following the game when the Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark enforcer had told fans to "stop throwing d****s on the court," she upped the ante on her off day with an excitable, somewhat provocative solo TikTok dance at her Phoenix home.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham upstages Caitlin Clark in leopard-print fit for Fever-Wings game
Now she had teammate Lexie Hull join her to go full red-alert fire by busting out identical matching cowboy fits in boots, Daisy Dukes (well Hull's is probably technically a jean miniskirt), and yellow "Howdy Cowboy" crop tops.
The Fever's official account, in a shared Instagram post with the WNBA, captioned it, "seeing double 👯♀️... Lexie Hull & Sophie Cunningham popped out in matching fits for tonight’s game in Phoenix 🤠"
RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham rock nearly identical fits for Fever vs. Storm game
It's the perfect way to combat the fan-throwing toy drama that the WNBA has not been able to contain, and it only seems to be getting worse with more incidents every night.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark fans need to chill attacking Sophie Cunningham after 'annoying' joke
Unfortunately that was the highlight of the night for the Fever, as they got blown out by the Phoenix Mercury in the DeWanna Bonner revenge game, 90-65.
"Tres leches" teammate Caitlin Clark is always lurking, and as of this posting, the injured superstar has yet to comment, and might not given the embarrassing result.
Maybe the WNBA Commissioner's Cup champions will drown their sorrows with some poolside cocktails at Cunningham's sick Phoenix home, which she showed off yesterday having been traded from the Mercury last offseason, still working in the offseason as a Phoenix Suns analyst.
Cowboy up!
