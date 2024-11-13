Leylah Fernandez stuns in all-black minidress for Billie Jean King Cup
Tennis star Leylah Fernandez is gearing up for the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga, Spain, and wasted no time wowing the crowd.
Fernandez who was kicking off the festivities with her teammates on Team Canada broke out a stunning look with an all-black minidress ahead of the finals.
The 22-year-old is currently ranked No. 46 in the world.
Fernandez highlighted the fit on social media with a series of photos.
As a 19-year-old, Fernandez finished as the runner-up at the U.S. Open to fellow teenager Emma Raducanu. It was a match that catapulted both young women into the spotlight and there has been no turning back.
Throughout her career, Fernandez has won three career singles titles and recently reached the third round of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
