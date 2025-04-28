Livvy Dunne's all-pink fit matches her energy-drink grocery store selfie
Now that Livvy Dunne is retired from gymnastics, she has more time to connect with fans. And to get creative with her outfits while doing so.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s hilarious gymnastics move fail video two days after retiring
On Monday, April 28, the former LSU gymnast paid a visit to a Rouses Market grocery story in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she met fans and signed posters, merchandise, and of course, packages of her new Accelerator energy drink. During the fan event, her outfit matched the cotton-candy flavor of the signature drink.
Dunne was dressed in a pink tank top and matching yoga pants, and before she took photos with fans, she jumped on some fun photo ops in the store. In pictures shared to her Instagram Story, she posed with a cardboard cut out of herself. The replication is almost uncanny, only the cut out is wearing a blue outfit instead of a pink one.
In another photo, she sits on top of a palette of Accelerator cans, like a queen on her throne.
This pink look is perhaps a more vibrant aesthetic than that of what she wore this past weekend. Over the past few days, Dunne was in Los Angeles supporting her boyfriend Paul Skenes as the Pittsburgh Pirates played the Los Angeles Dodgers. For three days, Dunne wore back-to-back all-black outfits.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in black leather pants fit in Paul Skenes Los Angeles trip selfie
As Dunne is clearly having fun, fans are looking forward to seeing how she reinvents herself in this new chapter.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star