Livvy Dunne has LSU teammate Easter date without boyfriend Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne’s career may be over at LSU, but her time hanging with her teammates certainly isn’t. The viral influencer had some fun with one of her Lady Tigers besties on Easter weekend for a date night all dressed up.
The 22-year-old’s career didn’t finish exactly how she wanted while missing the final two months of the season with injury and the defending champs losing in the NCAA Championships. She did, however, make a lifetime of memories along the way like traveling to Texas and rocking a cowboy hat, and flexing her final leotard in a fire black and purple look.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU gymnastics girls night out
She also made some new friends this season, and in particular freshman sensation Kailin Chio, who she even called a “daughter.” The two had an uncanny identical roommates pose during a road trip, and then were seen sharing an ice bath, as well as some bikinis by the pool together in the Louisiana sun.
For an Easter weekend night out, Dunne put on another stunning black fit.
But who she went out with though was the big surprise. With Paul Skenes in the middle of his Pittsburgh Pirates season, Dunne and Chio linked up yet again and the dynamic duo crushed together. Dunne said, “my Shayla.”
The two deserved some fun after the grind of the gymnastics season.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has sad Easter-face selfie after Paul Skenes Pirates bobblehead mania
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol
Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA
Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game
Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile
Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?