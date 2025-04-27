Livvy Dunne's back-to-back all-black fits during weekend in LA
Livvy Dunne’s post-collegiate life is treating her well. As her college gymnastics career came to an end earlier this month, the influencer and former LSU gymnast is enjoying time with loved ones — and serving looks while doing so. But while she’s been out and about, she’s been maintaining an air of mystery.
On Sunday, April 27, Dunne left Los Angeles, just two days after supporting her boyfriend Paul Skenes as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0. She appeared to at LAX airport in a mysterious all-black outfit composed of a black Vuori sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.
This is not the only all-black fit she’s worn this weekend. During the game itself, Dunne wore a cropped black sweater and matching leather pants as she cheered on Skenes from the stands. She wore a similar fit when the two were at breakfast the following morning.
Both Skenes and Dunne have been committed to their craft throughout their careers, even as Dunne is enjoying newfound retirement and shifting into social media influencing. During an interview with Esquire published earlier this month, Skenes revealed the type of mentality he and Dunne both share.
“I think something I’ve always done is stay pretty level,” Skenes said. “Stay present. I tell Liv this all the time because she tells me it too. It’s very easy to feel overwhelmed with all this stuff because my job is to go in, like, Getting ready for my outing is the biggest thing I’m doing today.”
While both superstar athletes are very thoughtful in their approach, Dunne is keeping it simple let intriguing with her post-retirement aesthetic.
