Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz has touching post after LSU gymnast’s career sadly ends
Livvy Dunne’s No. 1 fan has cheered her on for the last time as an LSU gymnast. Her older sister, Julz Dunne, has been there as her biggest cheerleader throughout Livvy’s career, which ended in heartbreak in the NCAA Championships on Thursday. Afterwards, Julz sent her sister a touching message.
It wasn’t the way it was supposed to end for the 22-year-old Livvy as she couldn’t compete for the last two months of her fifth and final year as a Lady Tigers teammate due to a knee injury, and then LSU was poised to defend its national title in Texas but instead was upset and left out of Saturday’s final.
RELATED: LSU’s Livvy Dunne cheers on Olympic champ Jade Carey in classy move at nattys
Livvy at least got in one more leotard selfie flex in a black and purple stunner, and then posted her own reaction to the end of her career.
Julz, 24, went viral for her fits like her gold cowgirl LSU look at a meet while holding up a giant Livvy cardboard cutout, and then upstaged Livvy in an epic celebration photo. Immediately after Dunne’s final meet, Julz posted a heartfelt photo on Instagram and wrote, “It’s been a pleasure Forever cheering you on.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes cowboy hat for LSU's Texas trip to national championships
Julz helps Livvy run her sister’s social media and $4 million plus brand empire, so while this is the end of an era at LSU and gymnastics, they will no doubt keep crushing it outside of sports together.