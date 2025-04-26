Livvy Dunne stuns in fire black fit to watch Paul Skenes, Pirates at Dodgers
Livvy Dunne’s LSU Gymnastics career is over, but her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes’ baseball career is barely getting going. With no more meets, the retired viral gymnast traveled to LA to root on her man vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in a big pitching matchup.
The 22-year-old Dunne’s fifth and final season didn’t go as planned as she missed the final two months with a knee injury, and the Lady Tigers failed to repeat as national champions with a loss in the Elite Eight. She did, however, have fun with her teammates like rocking her cowboy hat on the plane to Texas, and one last leotard selfie in a stunning black and purple one.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has LSU teammate Easter date without boyfriend Paul Skenes
After an emotional goodbye video to LSU and fans, as well as cleaning out her locker where she revealed a “strange addiction,” Dunne headed to sunny Southern California for Friday nights Pirates and Dodgers game where Skenes is pitching against the World Series champs at Dodger Stadium in a duel vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Before the game, she dropped a sizzling black crop-top fit revealing her abs.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has sad Easter-face selfie after Paul Skenes Pirates bobblehead mania
It’s not the first time Dunne has gone to see Skenes pitch this season as she went to the season opener in Miami where she rocked a sunburn with her fit.
This time no sunburn, just a sun-hot look from Dunne.
