Livvy Dunne stuns in fire black fit to watch Paul Skenes, Pirates at Dodgers

The former LSU gymnast and girlfriend of the Pittsburgh ace is in Los Angeles to see her man pitch vs. the World Series champs.

Matt Ryan

Now former Louisiana State University gymnast Lvivvy Dunn reacts on the field after her boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (not pictured) made his major league debut.
Now former Louisiana State University gymnast Lvivvy Dunn reacts on the field after her boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (not pictured) made his major league debut. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne’s LSU Gymnastics career is over, but her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes’ baseball career is barely getting going. With no more meets, the retired viral gymnast traveled to LA to root on her man vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in a big pitching matchup.

The 22-year-old Dunne’s fifth and final season didn’t go as planned as she missed the final two months with a knee injury, and the Lady Tigers failed to repeat as national champions with a loss in the Elite Eight. She did, however, have fun with her teammates like rocking her cowboy hat on the plane to Texas, and one last leotard selfie in a stunning black and purple one.

Livvy Dunn
It was an emotional end to Dunne’s career. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After an emotional goodbye video to LSU and fans, as well as cleaning out her locker where she revealed a “strange addiction,” Dunne headed to sunny Southern California for Friday nights Pirates and Dodgers game where Skenes is pitching against the World Series champs at Dodger Stadium in a duel vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Before the game, she dropped a sizzling black crop-top fit revealing her abs.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It’s not the first time Dunne has gone to see Skenes pitch this season as she went to the season opener in Miami where she rocked a sunburn with her fit.

Livvy Dunne, Aly Raisman, Xandra Pohl
Livvy Dunne, Aly Raisman, Xandra Pohl / @livvydunne/Instagram

This time no sunburn, just a sun-hot look from Dunne.

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

