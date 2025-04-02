Paul Skenes is speechless with awkward model question after dominating Pirates win
It's obvious Paul Skenes is way more comfortable with his day job.
While the Pittsburgh Pirates ace and reigning NL Rookie of the Year had another dominating performance in today's 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up no earned runs in seven innings with six strikeouts, it was his glamorous GQ photoshoot with girlfriend Livvy Dunne that had social media ablaze.
RELATED: Tiny Livvy Dunne barely taller than 6-foot-6 Paul Skenes on staircase in glam photo
It was definitely something that brought the 6-foot-6 LSU Tigers grad, where he and Livvy Dunne met, outside of his comfort zone, and when the 22 year old was asked about it in the postgame interview, let's just say he was a bit uncomfortable.
"You're always so well dressed," the reporter began in a clip shared by CBS Sports. "But we didn't know we were talking to a GQ model today. What's that all about?"
RELATED: Pirates' Dennis Santana wears shorts on mound during game causing MLB fashion stir
After a very long pause, a flustered Skenes finally answered. "I don't know. I'm going to get some flack in the locker room. I know that. I'm not looking forward to that. Yeah, I didn't know what GQ was until... the offer came. So [I'm] glad I did it. I mean, how'd I look? [Do] you guys think I looked good? Alright, sweet."
RELATED: Livvy Dunne curiously deletes TikTok attending Paul Skenes’ Pirates opener
Poor Skenes then gets roasted by the same reporter: "Livvy and Roux looked better, but you did ok." Roux is his and Livvy Dunne's White Golden Retriever.
"Unfortunately, I mean that's what she does. So yeah."
RELATED: Livvy Dunne reveals her entire all-black Pirates fit for Paul Skenes’ season debut
LSU gymnast Dunne, also 22, is of course a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the No. 1 NIL female athlete, building a vast brand empire thanks to her career interests away from the mat.
Skenes was a good sport about it and took it all in stride, and thanks to his teammate, closer Dennis Santana, who wore what looks like shorts on the mound in the same game today, the smack talking for outrageous fits might be widespread.
Also, Dunne chased Skenes. Now that's pretty sweet.