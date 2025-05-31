The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne ditches Paul Skenes for leopard-print bikini fun in Miami

The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast hits South Beach for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit after spending time with her boyfriend for his birthday.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York
Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Livvy Dunne spent time with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes on two road trips before she had to ditch him for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Swim Week kicking off in Miami, Florida.

The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast headed to Arizona to watch Skenes pitch and win vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks where she showed off a patriotic bikini on Memorial Day. It was then off to San Diego where she and Skenes took a boat ride on the ocean and she shared the most inaccurate nickname for him on his birthday, as well as some sweet and funny pictures like below.

Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne, 22, has been all over the place lately besides baseball games like the Kentucky Oaks in Louisville, Kentucky, where she had dueling pink fits with sister Julz Dunne, and then New York for the SI Swimsuit launch party where she wowed in her dress and posed in side-by-side photos with Jordan Chiles.

Now, she in Miami for the event where she shared some leopard-print bikini fun.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

She also had fun with fellow swimsuit models in NFL WAG Alix Earle and the aforementioned UCLA Bruins gymnast Chiles.

Alix Earle and Jordan Chiles
Livvy Dunne/Instgra

It looks like a great time in Florida. Livvy dropped one more fire fit as well with no doubt more to come. She wrote, “Had ourselves a day.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Let’s see what tomorrow brings.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

