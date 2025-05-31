Livvy Dunne ditches Paul Skenes for leopard-print bikini fun in Miami
Livvy Dunne spent time with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes on two road trips before she had to ditch him for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Swim Week kicking off in Miami, Florida.
The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast headed to Arizona to watch Skenes pitch and win vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks where she showed off a patriotic bikini on Memorial Day. It was then off to San Diego where she and Skenes took a boat ride on the ocean and she shared the most inaccurate nickname for him on his birthday, as well as some sweet and funny pictures like below.
RELATED: Julz Dunne upstages sister Livvy with beer-guzzling Paul Skenes birthday post
Dunne, 22, has been all over the place lately besides baseball games like the Kentucky Oaks in Louisville, Kentucky, where she had dueling pink fits with sister Julz Dunne, and then New York for the SI Swimsuit launch party where she wowed in her dress and posed in side-by-side photos with Jordan Chiles.
Now, she in Miami for the event where she shared some leopard-print bikini fun.
RELATED: SI Swimsuit model Livvy Dunne shows off bright green summer dress
She also had fun with fellow swimsuit models in NFL WAG Alix Earle and the aforementioned UCLA Bruins gymnast Chiles.
It looks like a great time in Florida. Livvy dropped one more fire fit as well with no doubt more to come. She wrote, “Had ourselves a day.”
Let’s see what tomorrow brings.
