SI Swimsuit model Livvy Dunne shows off bright green summer dress
Livvy Dunne has been enjoying an epic ride since her LSU gymnastics career came to an end. She shared yet another winning fit already ready for summer from her recent adventures that’s a must-see.
The 22-year-old finished her fifth and final season as a Lady Tiger after not being able to compete the last two months with a knee injury. She was, however, able to rock one last leotard selfie, along with an “officially retired” dress for a night lout with her teammates.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's sister Julz hilariously recreates the SI Swimsuit model's cover shoot
Since then, she had competing pink dresses with sister Julz Dunne at the Kentucky Oaks in Louisville where she did the “Riders Up” call, followed by a bikini-filled trip to Florida that turned out to be also a professional trip for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with some unreal bathing suit shots.
Speaking of, the cover girl went to the SI Swimsuit launch party in New York City in a jaw-dropping dress and an epic pose with fellow swimsuit model and gymnast Jordan Chiles.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off ‘busy gal’ fit on jam-packed NYC adventures
Dunne had an epic time NYC with an Empire State Building models pic above, to a crazy fit watching boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch vs. the New York Mets, to this green early summer dress she just dropped on her Snapchat that wasn’t seen before.
Dunne continues to impress in fits like these, and no doubt there’s many more to come.
