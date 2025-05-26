Livvy Dunne drops patriotic Memorial Day bikini selfie on Paul Skenes Pirates trip
Livvy Dunne was feeling patriotic on Memorial Day with her bikini while on a Pittsburgh Pirates road trip with boyfriend Paul Skenes.
Dunne has had quite the last month after dropping her final fire LSU leotard selfie, and then rocking an “officially retired” dress for a night out with her teammates. She wowed in a pink dress for the Kentucky Oaks where she did the “Riders Up” call, and then crushed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bikini poses that landed her the cover and an epic red carpet appearance for the launch where she posed side-by-side with gold medalist gymnast Jordan Chiles.
The 22-year-old Dunne also has been traveling to watch Skenes pitch like the game vs. the New York Mets where she stunned with her pants, and then in Philly with a Pirates fit flex.
On Memorial Day with the Pirates in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks with temperatures in the 90s, Dunne posted from the pool with her all-American bikini look at the U.S. flag emoji.
Dunne and Skenes started dating in 2023.
Skenes isn’t scheduled to pitch until Wednesday in Arizona, so hopefully he can get time and dates in with Dunne beforehand.
One thing we know, she’ll be by the pool in her fire bikinis working on her tan and freckles.
