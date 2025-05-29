Livvy Dunne gives 6-foot-6 Paul Skenes most inaccurate boyfriend nickname
Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes turned 23 on Thursday, May 29, and his girlfriend Livvy Dunne had an extra special post for him with sweet birthday wishes while giving him the most inaccurate nickname.
Dunne, 22, has been traveling to see Skenes pitch when she can after finishing her fifth and final season with LSU gymnastics. That is when she’s not posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and dropping fire fits on the launch party red carpet, or wearing dueling pink dresses with sister Julz and doing “Riders Up” at the Kentucky Oaks, or house shopping and wearing bikinis on the beach, or at a New York Knicks playoff game.
She flaunted a sunburned look in Miami, and then rocked an all-black fit in Los Angeles, followed by some crazy pants in New York, and an unglamorous casual fit in Pittsburgh, and most recently in Arizona where she showed off a patriotic bathing suit by the pool on Memorial Day and posted this picture of them together.
The couple met at LSU in 2023 where Skenes was a pitcher. Now, she’s celebrating Skenes’ big day with a sweet birthday post with some elite pictures. Dunne wrote, “Happy birthday little baby @paulskenes 🤍🎂”
While that’s adorable, Skenes is 6-foot-6 and there’s nothing little about him.
That’s too funny. Also funny is this photo she shared that he no doubt got a kick out of:
She made sure her dog Roux got in on the photos, too.
It’s an extra happy birthday for Skenes as well as he finally got a win this month with the Pirates after pitching a gem with no runs Wednesday vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Hopefully Dunne and her “little baby” have a good birthday date night.
