The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne gives 6-foot-6 Paul Skenes most inaccurate boyfriend nickname

The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast gives her Pittsburgh Pirates man some sweet birthday wishes as well with her post.

Matt Ryan

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne (right) after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne (right) after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes turned 23 on Thursday, May 29, and his girlfriend Livvy Dunne had an extra special post for him with sweet birthday wishes while giving him the most inaccurate nickname.

Dunne, 22, has been traveling to see Skenes pitch when she can after finishing her fifth and final season with LSU gymnastics. That is when she’s not posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and dropping fire fits on the launch party red carpet, or wearing dueling pink dresses with sister Julz and doing “Riders Up” at the Kentucky Oaks, or house shopping and wearing bikinis on the beach, or at a New York Knicks playoff game.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

She flaunted a sunburned look in Miami, and then rocked an all-black fit in Los Angeles, followed by some crazy pants in New York, and an unglamorous casual fit in Pittsburgh, and most recently in Arizona where she showed off a patriotic bathing suit by the pool on Memorial Day and posted this picture of them together.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The couple met at LSU in 2023 where Skenes was a pitcher. Now, she’s celebrating Skenes’ big day with a sweet birthday post with some elite pictures. Dunne wrote, “Happy birthday little baby @paulskenes 🤍🎂”

While that’s adorable, Skenes is 6-foot-6 and there’s nothing little about him.

Llivvy Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne / Instagram

That’s too funny. Also funny is this photo she shared that he no doubt got a kick out of:

Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She made sure her dog Roux got in on the photos, too.

Livvy and Paul
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It’s an extra happy birthday for Skenes as well as he finally got a win this month with the Pirates after pitching a gem with no runs Wednesday vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hopefully Dunne and her “little baby” have a good birthday date night.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate

Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC

NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships