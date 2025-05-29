Julz Dunne upstages sister Livvy with beer-guzzling Paul Skenes birthday post
Paul Skenes turned 23 on Thursday, May 29. While his girlfriend Livvy Dunne had a sweet birthday post that had the most inaccurate nickname ever for him, her sister Julz Dunne upstaged that post with an amazing photo of Skenes and her in an epic keg stand.
Julz, 24, has a habit of outshining or competing with her 22-year-old former LSU gymnast sister. She outshined her with her gold cowboy fit at a meet, and then stole her thunder in a crazy celebration photo. Julz also wore a competing pink dress at the Kentucky Oaks where Livvy was giving the traditional “Riders Up” call, and then recently recreated Livvy’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses, as well as sat courtside with her in a New York Knicks fit for the Eastern Conference Finals.
The sisters are super close and as such Julz gets to hang out with Livvy’s Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend a lot. She even just went with Livvy to watch Skenes pitch in New York.
For Skenes’ birthday, Julz posted a hilarious picture at what looks like an LSU tailgate — where all three went to college — where the 6-foot-6 Skenes is helping to hold her up while she guzzled beer out of the keg while he’s holding his own drink. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @paulskenes thanks for always lifting me up when I’m down 🤝.”
Leave it to Julz to upstage her sister’s birthday wishes to her own boyfriend. It’s hard to beat that post, though. Well done, Julz Dunne.
