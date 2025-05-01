The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flaunts unglamorous jeans fit for Paul Skenes' Pirates start

The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast is in Pittsburgh with a casual game-day look.

Matt Ryan

Louisiana State University former gymnast Livvy Dunne signs autographs after a Pittsburgh Pirates game.
Louisiana State University former gymnast Livvy Dunne signs autographs after a Pittsburgh Pirates game. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne’s collegiate gymnastics career is officially over, so now she can spend some time traveling around to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates — and showing off her fits, of course.

The 22-year-old Dunne’s fifth and final season with LSU didn’t go as planned as she couldn’t compete the last two months with injury, and the Lady Tigers failed to defend their national title with a loss in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Championships. At least she was still able to have an epic celebration with her teammates for the SEC title, and flex one more flashy leotard selfie while in Texas.

Livvy Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, and Chase Brock
Dunne still had fun with her teammates even though she didn’t compete. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

While she got to see Skenes pitch in the season opener in Miami where she rocked a sunburn, gymnastics and rehabbing made it hard to get away to see him again. After the season she crushed in an “officially retired” dress for a girls night out, and then headed off to Los Angeles to see Skenes throw a gem in a win vs. the Dodgers while in a fire all-black look.

It was then off to Pittsburgh for Thursday’s early game vs. the Chicago Cubs where she went with a more casual look in jeans and dirty white sneakers.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She did, however, make sure she was flaunting her abs again.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne hopes it’s once again it’s the lucky look for Skenes and the Pirates, although she’s won no matter what.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

