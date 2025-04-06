Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz has epic reaction to LSU’s NCAA Regional Final win
The LSU gymnastics team is headed back to the NCAA Championships to defend its national title.
The Lady Tigers not only took care of business two weeks ago in the SEC where they had an epic celebration, but won on Saturday in the NCAA Penn State Regional Final to book their ticket to Fort Worth, Texas, in two weeks starting April 17. After, the team was all smiles.
Also fired up was Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz Dunne. While Livvy didn’t compete again — and has been out for two months with an injured knee — Julz is Livvy and LSU’s No. 1 fan. She’s worn a gold cowgirl LSU fit for a meet, and then upstaged Livvy in an epic celebration photo (see below).
After Saturday’s win, Julz took to Instagram and wrote, “cool, calm, chill, and back to the chip.” She then posted three photos looking the opposite of those three adjectives, but all fired up for the win.
After seeing the post, Lady Tigers star Aleah Finnegan commented “GET LIT,” while Livvy said, “LFGGGG.”
Will Julz make the trek with Livvy to Dallas? If so, no doubt she’ll be bringing the fun and the fire fit as the team goes for back-to-back nattys.