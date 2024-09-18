Livvy Dunne's epic locker room selfie sparkles in flashy leotard
LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne is back in the gym and ready to roll for the Tigers' national championship defense.
LIvvy has been working incredibly hard leading up to her final year of eligibility, and even took some time to flaunt a stunning look on the red carpet of The Money Game premiere, a documentary highlighting LSU's NIL program.
But while she has been preparing for the season, today things got really real.
MORE: Livvy Dunne's astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
LSU gymnastics showed up for the team media day and official pictures for 2024-25. Of course, Livvy had to glam it up.
She took to Instagram to show off her sparkly look from the team locker room.
That's a leotard fit for a national champ.
Of course, it isn't only locker room selfies that have Livvy looking her best when it is time to perform. Throughout her year's in Baton Rouge, she has busted out a variety of incredible looks.
Last season, she was a part of the LSU women's gymnastics team which won its first national championship in program history.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Geaux Tigers!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids
Vintage + viral: Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with matching viral date girlfriend