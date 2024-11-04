Livvy Dunne rocks hip-hugging black leather and a grin at GMA in throwback photo
Livvy Dunne was apparently feeling nostalgic over the weekend, as she posted a series of throwback photos to her Snapchat on Friday, November 1.
One of the photos the 22-year-old shared was a behind-the-scenes look at her appearance on Good Morning America. The NIL (Name/Image/Likeness) whiz appeared on the show in September while promoting The Money Game, a docuseries about how the lives of student athletes changed when they were allowed to make money off their own endorsements. During her appearance on the show, she spoke about how important it is for female athletes to be able to monetize their NIL when “they’re still in college, since there’s not a lot of opportunity for professional sports after.” She also mentioned that it was a blessing for her to be able to work with and promote the brands she loves.
In the throwback photo from the set of Good Morning America, Dunne radiated excitement as she pointed to her dressing room door, which said “Reserved for Livvy Dunne.” The LSU star was wearing a white tank top and tight black leather pants that showed off her incredible curves, but her smile is what really shines through. You could practically hear the blonde bombshell squealing with excitement for her appearance on the iconic television series.
