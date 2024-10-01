Livvy Dunne stuns in birthday nightie as she celebrates ‘feeling 22’
Livvy Dunne is feeling 22! The social media icon and gymnast celebrated her 22nd birthday with cake for breakfast in bed, and she shared the photos on Instagram on Tuesday, October 1.
“Woke up a lil older #22,” she wrote in the caption. In the carousel of photos, we can see Dunne was pictured wearing an adorable floral nightgown and a tiara as she started her day off right.
How does the highest-paid female athlete in the United States kick off her birthday? With cake and Martinelli’s sparkling cider in bed, of course! She also shared a sweet moment with her beloved dog, Roux, who she shares with boyfriend Paul Skenes.
MORE: Livvy Dunne's sweet birthday shoutouts from LSU teammates, sister Julz, & more
Dunne, who has spoken about her love for Taylor Swift in interviews before, posted the same photos on her story with Swift’s song “22” as the soundtrack. “Cake for breakfast 😀,” she wrote in an additional story.
The LSU Tiger reposted a slew of birthday shoutouts from her teammates, including Haleigh Bryant, Konnor McClaine, and Annie Beard. She was also celebrated with official posts from Sports Illustrated, the official LSU page, and Baby Gronk.
Of course, the first to honor the influencer’s birthday was her sister, Julz Dunne, who shared an adorable throwback photo of the two sisters.
