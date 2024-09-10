LSU 'The Money Game' live stream: Watch Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese online
LSU has produced some of the biggest college sports stars in recent years, with the likes of Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese, Fla'jae Jonhnson, and No. 1 NFL pick Jayden Daniels.
The school has thrived in the NIL era and now is the focus of a new docuseries on Prime Video.
MORE: Livvy Dunne glams up in elegant black dress for ‘The Money Game’ premiere
The Money Game is directed by Drea Cooper and produced by Campfire Studios, Axios Entertainment, and Shaquille O’Neal's Jersey Legends
"With its subjects touting a collective 20 million-plus social media followers, The Money Game follows the world’s most sought-after collegiate athletes: LSU gymnast and social media sensation Olivia Dunne; 2023 Women’s Basketball Final Four Most Outstanding Player, the 'Bayou Barbie,' Angel Reese; SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year and Roc Nation-signed Flau’jae Johnson; and LSU Tigers quarterback, Heisman winner, and future NFL draft pick Jayden Daniels, amongst others. "
Below is how you can watch the series online.
'The Money Game' live stream, how to watch online
Release Date: Tuesday, September 10
Live Stream: LINK 1
