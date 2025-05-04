Livvy Dunne, sister Julz have Kentucky Derby side-by-side fit throwdown
Livvy Dunne had some fit competition at the Kentucky Derby from her own sister Julz Dunne.
Julz, 24, is the older sister of the 22-year-old former LSU gymnast and loves to steal her sister’s thunder like at meets in her gold cowgirl Tigers look, as well as in an epic celebration photo where she upstaged Livvy and her leotard.
For Friday’s Kentucky Oaks, while Livvy wowed in her pink dress, Julz was right there with her yet again in her own pink dress. Livvy, though, did perform the famous “Riders Up” routine for the crowd.
On Saturday for the 151st Kentucky Derby, Dunne topped her Friday look with a black-and-white showstopper of a dress while returning to the Churchill Downs track in Louisville, Kentucky.
Her sister had her own fire look in a white and blue cocktail dress.
The two Dunne sisters then posed together on the red carpet having another fit throwdown.
And in the suite they were in for the races.
Which of the Dunne’s wore it better on Derby day? You be the judge.
