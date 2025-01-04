Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win at first meet
Livvy Dunne had the performances of her career for the LSU Lady Tigers’ first meet of 2025 to begin their national title defense. In the stands were her boyfriend Paul Skenes and superfan sister Julz Dunne, who was also a winner with her gold cowgirl fit.
The viral gymnast not only wowed with her beam score in front of Skenes, but slayed the floor exercise to shut up all the haters in LSU’s big win over the Iowa State Cyclones.
Livvy, 22, also crushed her “white dazzler” leotard hype photos and her flashy purple leotard flex selfie right before competing.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays black one-shoulder top while teasing with tongue out
While Livvy was doing her thing on the mat, sister Julz, 23, who also went to LSU, was in the stands having fun with a giant Livvy cutout while wearing a gold cowgirl fit. It made for some epic photos.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne receives most touching fan note while sleeping on flight back to LSU
Cutout Livvy was definitely having a good time.
Usually Julz is right by her sister’s side and runs her social media that has 5.4 million followers on Instagram alone.
Livvy is in her fifth and final year of elgibility as a college athlete, and started the year as a graduate student after she finished her undergraduate degree in December. She will be a big part of this year’s team as evident by the first meet, and Julz no doubt will be right there cheering her sister on with her crazy fits and fan fun.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chillin’: Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen for cocktails on Buffalo couples date night
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU flexibility in shimmering purple leotards
Wowza: UConn’s Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for baller year
CFP fly: Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve