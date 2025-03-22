Livvy Dunne spoils LSU leotard for SEC Championships in day-early reveal selfie
Livvy Dunne and the defending champion LSU Lady Tigers gymnastics team arrived in Alabama for Saturday’s SEC Championships. Livvy Dunne was so fired up, so dropped her usual meet-day leotard selfie a day early on Friday.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast has been nursing a fracture in her patella that has kept her out of action for several weeks and cost her a chance to compete on senior night in her fifth and final year on the team. She did, however, still manage to lose her brace and take her usual leotard selfies with teammates. She also traveled to Auburn last week, and while again not competing, she still went viral for her epic selfie with Auburn legend and two-time Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee.
Dunne made the trip to Birmingham where she was voted “best drip” in a photo while falling asleep on the bus with her Louis Vuitton bag. While there, she dropped a stunning LSU multi-colored leotard selfie in her hotel room.
It’s unclear if Dunne will compete on Saturday, but the team is in good hands with Dunne’s teammates, including her new bestie and freshman sensation Kailin Chio, who she dropped an uncanny selfie with on last week’s trip.
Whether or not Dunne competes, she’s certainly ready to rep the Lady Tigers and cheer on the squad.