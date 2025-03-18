LSU star Livvy Dunne hints injury return with four-words and beaming smile
Livvy Dunne continues to rehab her injured knee and posted an encouraging update for LSU Gymnastics and fans.
The 22-year-old in her fifth and final year with the defending national champions had a freak injury with an avulsion fracture in her patella that has kept her out of competitions for well over a month. While she wasn’t able to compete for her final senior night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Dunne at least posed for the seniors photo in her knee brace, and still crushed her leotard selfies as usual.
She also just went on the road trip last Friday to Auburn, Alabama, where she was a surprise cheerleader on the plane, and then excited roomies with freshman sensation and new bestie Kailin Chio. She also took this epic photo with Auburn legend Sunisa Lee.
With the SEC Championships are this weekend, March 22, followed by the NCAA tournament, is Dunne going to be able to make it back to finish out her final season? Head coach Jay Clark said, “It’s about pain” and how well she can manage it. Dunne posted a picture rehabbing in some dirty shoes, and then running on the anti-gravity treadmill on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “we’re so back baby.”
Hopefully, she does make it back just in the nick of time to try and help the defending national champions repeat. Her running now is a good sign.