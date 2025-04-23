The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne posts bittersweet LSU locker room clean-out with odd ‘addiction’

The now former Lady Tigers gymnast clears out her locker and reveals her “strange addiction.”

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne cheers for the LSU gymnastic team during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena.
LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne cheers for the LSU gymnastic team during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is officially done with LSU Gymnastics after cleaning out her locker on Wednesday. While at it, she revealed her “strange addiction.”

The 22-year-old viral influencer is finished after her fifth and final season that didn’t go exactly as planned as she had to miss the final two months with a knee injury and LSU failed to repeat as national champions. She did go out with a fashion bang, however, rocking a cowboy hat in Texas for the NCAA Championships and flexing one last fire leotard selfie.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne has sad Easter-face selfie after Paul Skenes Pirates bobblehead mania

Livvy Dunn
It was hard to say goodbye for Livvy Dunne. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After posting an emotional video saying goodbye to LSU Gymanstics and the fans — as well as her official “retirement” dress for a night out with teammates — she still hasn’t given up gymnastics quite yet, and is still hanging with freshman bestie Kailin Chio where the two went out on Easter weekend.

Next, it was time to clean out the Lady Tigers locker for Olivia Dunne (her full name), where she said “livvy is now dunne” in a play off her name and peaced out.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz has touching post after LSU gymnast’s career sadly ends

She also revealed that strange addition collecting all kinds of buckle grips and gymnastics equipment. The grips are used on the uneven bars for gymnasts.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Hey, she can probably sell those for a pretty penny to some of her millions of followers.

Dunne is still a graduate student at LSU, but her athletic career is now officially “Dunne” as she said.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time

Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits

Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words

NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News