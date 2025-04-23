Livvy Dunne posts bittersweet LSU locker room clean-out with odd ‘addiction’
Livvy Dunne is officially done with LSU Gymnastics after cleaning out her locker on Wednesday. While at it, she revealed her “strange addiction.”
The 22-year-old viral influencer is finished after her fifth and final season that didn’t go exactly as planned as she had to miss the final two months with a knee injury and LSU failed to repeat as national champions. She did go out with a fashion bang, however, rocking a cowboy hat in Texas for the NCAA Championships and flexing one last fire leotard selfie.
After posting an emotional video saying goodbye to LSU Gymanstics and the fans — as well as her official “retirement” dress for a night out with teammates — she still hasn’t given up gymnastics quite yet, and is still hanging with freshman bestie Kailin Chio where the two went out on Easter weekend.
Next, it was time to clean out the Lady Tigers locker for Olivia Dunne (her full name), where she said “livvy is now dunne” in a play off her name and peaced out.
She also revealed that strange addition collecting all kinds of buckle grips and gymnastics equipment. The grips are used on the uneven bars for gymnasts.
Hey, she can probably sell those for a pretty penny to some of her millions of followers.
Dunne is still a graduate student at LSU, but her athletic career is now officially “Dunne” as she said.
