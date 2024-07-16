Livvy Dunne stuns in glittery gown at MLB All-Star Game; Paul Skenes rocks it too (PHOTOS)
The most exciting moment of the MLB All-Star Game might have already taken place.
The social media sensation Livvy Dunne showed up with her arm candy, starting National League All-Star flame-throwing rookie Paul Skenes, in another banger glittery gown, coming off of last week’s ESPY Awards shimmering gold-medal ensemble.
One thing is clear about Dunne’s latest fashion choices. She likes gowns that shine in the summer sun.
Skenes, for his part, also looked great in a white suit with black tie and trendy shades. Something tells us his always-fashionable girlfriend might have chosen his fit as well.
Either way, the new power couple made their entrance, and they were about the only thing hotter than the three-digit insufferable Texas Rangers’ home-field heat.
