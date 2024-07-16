The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne stuns in glittery gown at MLB All-Star Game; Paul Skenes rocks it too (PHOTOS)

Even the MLB needed to take advantage of the social media A-lister’s star power on its red carpet show.

Matthew Graham

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne walks the red carpet during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne walks the red carpet during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The most exciting moment of the MLB All-Star Game might have already taken place.

The social media sensation Livvy Dunne showed up with her arm candy, starting National League All-Star flame-throwing rookie Paul Skenes, in another banger glittery gown, coming off of last week’s ESPY Awards shimmering gold-medal ensemble

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Livvy Dunne
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne walks the red carpet during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One thing is clear about Dunne’s latest fashion choices. She likes gowns that shine in the summer sun.

Skenes, for his part, also looked great in a white suit with black tie and trendy shades. Something tells us his always-fashionable girlfriend might have chosen his fit as well.

Either way, the new power couple made their entrance, and they were about the only thing hotter than the three-digit insufferable Texas Rangers’ home-field heat.

