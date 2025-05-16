The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne upstages SI Swimsuit bikinis with red carpet night stunner

The influencer and former LSU gymnast drops a stunning dress selfie for Thursday night’s big event.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne’s celebration of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover issue continued on the red carpet of the launch party with a jaw-dropping dress.

The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast has been enjoying life since her fifth and final season with the Lady Tigers that unfortunately ended with her injured, but saw her in a fire “officially retired” dress with her teammates.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy’s final leotard selfie with LSU. / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

She’s been traveling for boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes’ games from Los Angeles to Pittsburgh to New York most recently against the New York Mets where Dunne rocked a backwards hat and amazing pants fit while posing with other SI Swimsuit models.

She also gave “Riders Up” at the Kentucky Oaks in a competing pink dress with sister Julz Dunne, and followed it up with a black and white showstopper at the Kentucky Derby.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

She then took unreal SI Swimsuit photos like this one:

Livvy Dunne 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Sports Illustrated

After freaking out over making the cover, Livvy was ready for Thursday’s red carpet for the launch party of the issue. She gave a preview of her dress from the hotel room and it’s sure to turn heads at the event itself.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It’s yet another fit winner for the former gymnast and superstar influencer. As sister Julz posted, cheers to Livvy on this night.

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

