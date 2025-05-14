Livvy Dunne's sister Julz hilariously recreates the SI Swimsuit model's cover shoot
Livvy Dunne’s older sister Julz Dunne showed off her sense of humor after Livvy’s big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover accomplishment with her own poses.
Julz, 24, was Livvy’s No. 1 fan at LSU gymnastics meets where she even upstaged the 22-year-old viral gymnast with her gold cowboy LSU hat and purple fit, and then in an epic celebration photo after the Lady Tigers won.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off ‘busy gal’ fit on jam-packed NYC adventures
She joined Livvy in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby weekend where they had competing pink dresses for the Kentucky Oaks, and then on a Florida beach afterward where they had dueling bikinis.
Speaking of bikinis, Livvy’s landed her on the SI Swimsuit cover and she freaked out celebrating her accomplishment. Julz took to Instagram to recreate some of her sister’s photos where she said, “poses I learned from @livvydunne & poses she learned from me.” First the poses she learned from Livvy.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight with Churchill Downs fit in side-by-side photo
And here’s the one Livvy did that Julz said she taught her.
Hilarious. Livvy replied, “I still got a lot to learn.”
Mama Kat Dunne dropped the fire emojis in comments for Julz, too.
While it’s not quite this post from the SI Swimsuit issue, not bad by Julz.
Well done, Julz Dunne. Maybe next time they can do tandem poses. Julz is certainly practicing.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’