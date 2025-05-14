The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's sister Julz hilariously recreates the SI Swimsuit model's cover shoot

The older sister of the viral influencer and former LSU gymnast shows off her swimsuit poses.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne’s older sister Julz Dunne showed off her sense of humor after Livvy’s big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover accomplishment with her own poses.

Julz, 24, was Livvy’s No. 1 fan at LSU gymnastics meets where she even upstaged the 22-year-old viral gymnast with her gold cowboy LSU hat and purple fit, and then in an epic celebration photo after the Lady Tigers won.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

She joined Livvy in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby weekend where they had competing pink dresses for the Kentucky Oaks, and then on a Florida beach afterward where they had dueling bikinis.

Speaking of bikinis, Livvy’s landed her on the SI Swimsuit cover and she freaked out celebrating her accomplishment. Julz took to Instagram to recreate some of her sister’s photos where she said, “poses I learned from @livvydunne & poses she learned from me.” First the poses she learned from Livvy.

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram
Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

And here’s the one Livvy did that Julz said she taught her.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Hilarious. Livvy replied, “I still got a lot to learn.”

Mama Kat Dunne dropped the fire emojis in comments for Julz, too.

While it’s not quite this post from the SI Swimsuit issue, not bad by Julz.

Livvy Dunne 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Sports Illustrated

Well done, Julz Dunne. Maybe next time they can do tandem poses. Julz is certainly practicing.

Julz and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Snapchat

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

