'Main Event Mami' Lola Vice turns heads with spicy look (PHOTOS)
Lola Vice, whose real name is Valerie Loureda, is a fan-favorite among pro wrestling fans.
The former professional mixed martial artist turned pro wrestler has had all eyes on her since making the high-profile switch just over two years ago, and nothing has changed since.
This week, Lola set social media on fire with a spicy, revealing "main event" look.
PHOTOS: WWE Superstar Liv Morgan flaunts high-slit dress at 'The Crow' premiere
Just call her the Main Event Mami.
Loureda's "Lola Vice" gimmick is inspired by her Cuban roots and hoetown of Miami.
From the name to the look to the entrance theme and finishing moves in the ring, Loureda is a proud Latina who welcomes the spotlight.
Fans can't get enough.
Before becoming one of the most promising women's wrestlers in NXT or WWE, Loureda was one of the most highly-touted prospects in mixed martial arts.
The 26-year-old Miami native is a Taekwondo master and trains at the world-renowned gym American Top Team. Loureda is a former member of the U.S. Olympic taekwondo team and is a fourth-degree black belt.
During her pro MMA career, Loureda compiled a 4-1 record with two knockouts.
Lola Vice doesn't seem to have any interest in stopping the Latina Heat from coming anytime soon.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Big-time Team USA track and field bonuses revealed: women rule!
Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
Personal foul?: Sydney Sweeney’s thirst trap catches attention of NFL star receiver
Gold member: Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase
GOAT physique: Stunning shirtless comparison of LeBron vs. MJ during careers