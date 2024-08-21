WWE Superstar Liv Morgan flaunts high-slit dress at 'The Crow' premiere (PHOTOS)
Liv Morgan can go from bada** to chic in an instant.
After crushing Rhea Ripley with a chair on “WWE Monday Night Raw” to save her man “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, or as Morgan affectionately calls him, “Daddy Dom,” the WWE women’s champion flew back to New York City to attend the “The Crow” premiere, a reboot of the 1994 original which had the tragic passing of star Brandon Lee.
(Also if there was any doubt, the Rhea Ripley love triangle is definitely on hold.)
The active social media influencer posted her high-slit strapless black dress, posing with her WWE Women’s World Championship belt on her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) social media handles.
Her self-deprecating and always in-character wit came through with the first half of her caption, “When ur at a movie premiere but ur missing Daddy Dom.”
Black dresses were certainly the theme of the brooding and dark film, as “The Crow” star FKA twigs also had social media ablaze with her look.
And if you want to see her deck Ripley with a chair, Morgan comes flying in to save the day at about the one-minute mark.
For Liv Morgan, 30, it seems like WWE execs are excited about her star potential for the rest of 2024 (with Bash in Berlin 2024 coming up on Aug. 31), which is especially exciting for her as the franchise transitions over to Netflix.
Whether it’s in the ring or on the red carpet, the WWE Superstar is on a hot streak.
