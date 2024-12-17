Livvy Dunne has epic LSU leotard dance off with Sierra Ballard in locker room
Livvy Dunne is enjoying her fifth and final year for the LSU Lady Tigers gymnastics team. She showed that joy for Monday night’s showcase event.
Dunne, 22, is known for her viral posts like her recent bedroom selfie while in some tiny shorts, but she’s also become a heck of a gymnast for the defending national champions showing off her insane flips. She has improved tremendously since her freshman year like this flip fail throwback.
On Monday, all the hard work was put on display for the fans at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as Dunne and her teammates put on a show. Before going on the mat, Dunne posted a picture slaying her LSU leotard in the locker room with a “let’s geaux” caption as she was fired up for the night.
She then had an epic leotard glam dance off with another fifth-year senior in Sierra Ballard that Dunne posted it on TikTok.
Dunne is clearly having fun in her last go around. She’s also bonded with her teammates off the mat like her girls night party where the squad literally crushed her for a photo.
After wowing on the balance beam and floor exercise, Dunne shared a sweet moment with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.
It was quite the night for Livvy Dunne and the Lady Tigers on Monday with lots of smiles and an epic leotard locker room dance off.
