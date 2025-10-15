Mariners’ George Kirby's gf Cameron shows off custom jacket before his ALCS start
After a marathon 15-inning Game 5 win over the Detroit Tigers in the American League Divisional Series, the Seattle Mariners seemed to face an uphill battle against the well-rested Toronto Blue Jays.
However, the Mariners traveled to the Rogers Centre and won Game 1 and Game 2 of the American League Conference series against Toronto. With a 2-0 lead, the Mariners tapped pitcher George Kirby to start Game 3 on Oct. 15.
Not only are the Mariners fresh off a dominant 10-3 victory, they also get to play in front of a home crowd on Wednesday night.
Helping cheer Kirby on at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, his girlfriend, Cameron Lynch. The longtime couple made their red carpet debut at the 2023 All-Star game.
Kirby has not pitched against the Blue Jays this season. During his Game 1 and Game 5 start against Detroit, he pitched a total of 10 innings, allowing three combined runs and recording 14 strikeouts.
However, the 2019 first-round pick has been studying the Blue Jays. "Just [picking] up on some tendencies and how guys are approaching certain at-bats, and you kind of go from there,” Kirby said, per MLB.com "Definitely watching some games before I go is super helpful.”
Kirby last took the mound during the Mariners' historic playoff victory over the Tigers. After the game, Lynch joined him on field to celebrate. She rocked a custom Kirby jacket for the occasion, much like her fellow Mariners WAGs that night.
Lynch posted several highlight on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "sooo proud of you."
The Mariners are two wins away from winning their first AL pennant in franchise history and punching their ticket to the World Series.
