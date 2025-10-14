The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah has 2-word Mariners flex after Game 2 ALCS stunner

The Seattle Mariners continue to be the Cinderella team in the MLB playoffs, and Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah Shimek was feeling good.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) with the trident in the dugout after his two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Sept. 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) with the trident in the dugout after his two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. / John Froschauer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seattle Mariners fans are starting to believe this could finally be their year.

The sports-crazed Pacific Northwest city's MLB team is two wins away from reaching their first-ever World Series, unbelievably winning both games on the road in the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in a Game 2, 10-3, blowout.

RELATED: Who is Mariners star Cal Raleigh's secret weapon girlfriend Hannah Shimek?

Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez
Oct. 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates with catcher Cal Raleigh (29) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Arguably the biggest reason for their magical run has been catcher Cal Raleigh, the unexpected superstar that led the league in both home runs, with 60, and RBIs, 125, and has had his historical season continue throughout the playoffs, hitting .357 with two more bombs and 5 RBIs.

RELATED: Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah shows off matching Mariners WAGs custom fits celebrating

Cal Raleigh
Oct. 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) with the “home run trident” in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

It was his teammates that stole the show today, with Julio Rodríguez and Jorge Polanco, who has been the Mariners' Mr. October, both pulling the trident away from Raleigh with 3-run shots, and Josh Naylor putting the game away with a 2-run dinger.

RELATED: Why is Cal Raleigh called the 'Big Dumper'?

Jorge Polanco
Oct. 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco (7) singles in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

By the time the game was over, the trident had been working overtime in the dugout, which is the tradition for any Seattle player that hits a homer.

Raleigh' secret-weapon girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, a baseball hitting instructor and former two-time softball national champion at Southern Oregon University, took to her Instagram Stories with a two-word flex channeling the Mariners good vibes.

"Happy flight," Shimek wrote with a smiley face underneath the final score graphic.

Hannah Shimek
Hannah Shimek/Instagram

Before the game, the Mariners' social handle had posted an awesome graphic of Raleigh conquering the Toronto skyline holding the trident like Poseidon.

Little did anyone think, probably including the Mariners players themselves, that they could steal both of the games in Toronto to what had been a raucous Rogers Centre before this series.

But now Shimek and Raleigh can dare to dream in the fairytale ending as the Cinderella team of the MLB playoffs, two wins away from making Mariners history.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships