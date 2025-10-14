Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah has 2-word Mariners flex after Game 2 ALCS stunner
Seattle Mariners fans are starting to believe this could finally be their year.
The sports-crazed Pacific Northwest city's MLB team is two wins away from reaching their first-ever World Series, unbelievably winning both games on the road in the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in a Game 2, 10-3, blowout.
Arguably the biggest reason for their magical run has been catcher Cal Raleigh, the unexpected superstar that led the league in both home runs, with 60, and RBIs, 125, and has had his historical season continue throughout the playoffs, hitting .357 with two more bombs and 5 RBIs.
It was his teammates that stole the show today, with Julio Rodríguez and Jorge Polanco, who has been the Mariners' Mr. October, both pulling the trident away from Raleigh with 3-run shots, and Josh Naylor putting the game away with a 2-run dinger.
By the time the game was over, the trident had been working overtime in the dugout, which is the tradition for any Seattle player that hits a homer.
Raleigh' secret-weapon girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, a baseball hitting instructor and former two-time softball national champion at Southern Oregon University, took to her Instagram Stories with a two-word flex channeling the Mariners good vibes.
"Happy flight," Shimek wrote with a smiley face underneath the final score graphic.
Before the game, the Mariners' social handle had posted an awesome graphic of Raleigh conquering the Toronto skyline holding the trident like Poseidon.
Little did anyone think, probably including the Mariners players themselves, that they could steal both of the games in Toronto to what had been a raucous Rogers Centre before this series.
But now Shimek and Raleigh can dare to dream in the fairytale ending as the Cinderella team of the MLB playoffs, two wins away from making Mariners history.
