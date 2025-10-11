Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah shows off matching Mariners WAGs custom fits celebrating
The Seattle Mariners outlasted the Detroit Tigers in an epic series-deciding Game 5 of the ALDS that took 15 innings to decide. After the game, Mariners superstar catcher Cal Raleigh celebrated with his girlfriend Hannah Shimek.
Raleigh was just 1-for-5 from the plate with two walks, but it was a total team effort that lead to this winning base hit with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 15th:
After the game, the 28-year-old Raleigh who is known as the “Big Dumper” was overcome by emotion and relief with the series over.
RELATED: Who is Mariners star Cal Raleigh's secret weapon girlfriend Hannah Shimek?
Raleigh then celebrated with the team and his girlfriend Shimek who had the perfect one-word reaction to the win.
RELATED: Mariners star Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah shows off custom '29' fit for Game 3
Shimek posted more photos where she stood out in her custom Raleigh jacket while matching the other WAGs with theirs. She posed with Mitch Garver’s wife Sarah, and Luis Castillo’s wife Elayni.
It’s the Mariners first time winning the ALDS since 2001.
Seattle travels to face the Toronto Blue Jays to start the ALCS on Sunday night. No doubt, Shimek will stand out once again — this time from Canada.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup