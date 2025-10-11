The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cal Raleigh's gf Hannah shows off matching Mariners WAGs custom fits celebrating

Hannah Shimek celebrates with her All-Star boyfriend and the other WAGs after an epic 15-inning win in Seattle to close out the ALDS.

Matt Ryan

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) waves to the crowd during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) waves to the crowd during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at T-Mobile Park. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners outlasted the Detroit Tigers in an epic series-deciding Game 5 of the ALDS that took 15 innings to decide. After the game, Mariners superstar catcher Cal Raleigh celebrated with his girlfriend Hannah Shimek.

Raleigh was just 1-for-5 from the plate with two walks, but it was a total team effort that lead to this winning base hit with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 15th:

After the game, the 28-year-old Raleigh who is known as the “Big Dumper” was overcome by emotion and relief with the series over.

Raleigh then celebrated with the team and his girlfriend Shimek who had the perfect one-word reaction to the win.

Shimek posted more photos where she stood out in her custom Raleigh jacket while matching the other WAGs with theirs. She posed with Mitch Garver’s wife Sarah, and Luis Castillo’s wife Elayni.

Hannah Shimek (right)
Hannah Shimek (right) / Hannah Shimek/Instagram

It’s the Mariners first time winning the ALDS since 2001.

Seattle travels to face the Toronto Blue Jays to start the ALCS on Sunday night. No doubt, Shimek will stand out once again — this time from Canada.

Cal Raleigh and girlfriend (right)
Cal Raleigh and girlfriend (right) / Hannah Shimek/Instagram

