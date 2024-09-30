Masai Russell swags out Ravens sideline in two-piece Alexander Wang fit
The stars were out on Sunday night for the NFL showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Olympic champions Masai Russell and Quincy Wilson were in attendance, along with WNBA superstar Angel Reese and Carlton "Bub" Carrington of the NBA's Washington Wizards.
Masai and Quincy are from DMV, while Angrel Reese and Bub Carrington hail from Baltimore and attended the samem high school, Saint Frances Academy.
Stealing the show was Masai, who pulled up in a stunning two-piece Alexander Wang fit while flexing her gold medal .
Masai won gold in the 100m hurdles at the 2024 Paris Games.
She shared a number of photos from the sideline in a photodump on Instagram during the game.
Gold medal swag just hits different.
The sideline star power is just the latest reminder of how much talent comes out of the Baltimore and DMV areas and why the athletes are so proud to represent even when they are away from home.
