Masai Russell flexes gold medal with Rolls Royce, matching fit

Team USA track and field star Masai Russell continues to celebrate her gold medal win in the Paris Olympics, flexing her medal with a Rolls Royce and matching fit.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 10, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Masai Russell (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 100m hurdles final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Aug 10, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Masai Russell (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 100m hurdles final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One an Olympic champion, always an Olympic champion. One person who earned that honor over the summer was Masai Russell at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old Team USA track and field star claimed gold in the 100m hurdles and has been living her best life ever since.

Over the weekend, Russell had a welcome home event and she showed up in style.

Russell pulled up to the event in a white Rolls Royce with red interior, while rocking a white Nike track suit and red sports bra to match the luxury vehicle.

Masai Russell, USA track and field, Team USA
Masai Russell/Instagram

Gold medal swag just hits different.

Prior to the Olympics, the University of Kentucky alum finished first at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials which set the tone for her incredible Olympic run.

Masai Russell, Team USA, USA track and field
Masai Russell/Instagram

Russell is the U.S. NCAA record holder in the 100m and is tied for No. 5 all-time with a personal best of 12.25 seconds.

At only 24 years old, Russell could be poised for another Olympic run when the Summer Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028.

In the meantime, keep living in style.

Russell will cap off her 2024 this week at the inaugural Athlos event which will feature fellow Olympians Gabby Thomas, Faith Kipyegon, Alexis Holmes, Torrie Lewis, and more, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.

