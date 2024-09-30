Angel Reese goes glam Baltimore Barbie on Ravens sidelines vs. Bills
Forget about Chi Barbie or Bayou Barbie, Sunday night was all about Baltimore Barbie.
Chicago Sky megastar Angel Reese is from Randallstown, Maryland, which is about 30 minutes outside of Baltimore. On Saturday, Reese posted on Instagram a picture of a freeway sign for Baltimore and captioned it, “Home Sweet Home.”
The 22-year-old Reese is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and being home wasn’t missing Sunday Night Football for a big game against the Buffalo Bills. Reese showed off a custom No. 5 Ravens Reese jersey and chanted to fans a team chant, “Go Flock!”
Another video of a fired up Reese before kickoff.
This is the second NFL game in a week’s span that the All-Star forward has attended. Reese just returned from LA where she took in a Los Angeles Rams game while rocking cargo shorts and a belly shirt.
Reese also posted an epic photo with Olympic gold track medalist Masai Russell, who was also at the game.
Also a picture of her sidelines view of the game:
As a rookie, Reese finished the season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She will be back playing in the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league with many fellow WNBA stars. It’s nice to see her get some well-deserved time off and taking in her home team this time.
