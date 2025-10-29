Meghan Markle called out for wearing Dodgers hat at World Series for past sins
Usually in Los Angeles where celebrity culture is an ordinary part of any major sporting event, fans do not do a collective groan when one shows up.
Unfortunately, when it's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, that's exactly what happened at Dodgers Stadium (and for most people watching Game 4 of the World Series at home), which saw the Toronto Blue Jays come storming back to even the series 2-2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers thanks to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasting a two-run home run against Shohei Ohtani.
Both Harry and Meghan wore Dodgers baseball caps, and the Duchess of Sussex, who grew up in Los Angeles, looked especially pleased to be there, cheering vocally throughout the game anytime LA scored or had a big moment in the game.
Unfortunately, the 44-year-old Markle was exposed for being the worst kind of fan — the dreaded fair-weathered variety!
Markle has worn Blue Jays and Yankees hats in the past
As the New York Post points out, Markle has also rocked Blue Jays and New York Yankees hats before. As a royal princess, she can totally do and wear whatever she wants. As a sports fan, that's a huge no no.
For Dodgers fans, especially wearing a Yankees baseball cap is an unforgivable sin. LA fans especially hat the Bronx Bombers, especially coming off of last year's World Series victory over New York.
In defense of Markle (at least for the Blue Jays cap)
The Blue Jays one is still a bad look if you're a Dodgers fan who grew up in the City of Angels, but a little more palatable since the actress and wannabe feel-good reality star could say it was to support Canada, a country in the Commonwealth.
Markle also lived there while filming the resuscitated streaming breakout hit "Suits" for six years from 2011-2017, so it would make sense that she would also attend Blue Jays games during her time there.
In the end, Markle could be forgiven for the Blue Jays cap, but as far as the Yankees one. No, that's a bridge too far for Dodgers fans.
