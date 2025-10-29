Shohei Ohtani Photo From World Series Became Instantly Iconic for Blue Jays Fans
As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. This one of Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from Game 4 of the 2025 World Series, however, is worth roughly $1.2 billion—in their combined salary, that is.
The Blue Jays showed their grit and resilience Tuesday night to even the series against the Dodgers after Game 3's 18-inning marathon thriller. The most-watched man of the Fall Classic might be two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who stepped onto the mound for Game 4 less than a day after he reached base nine times in Los Angeles' win.
But even Ohtani couldn't contain Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who crushed a two-run homer off the Dodgers pitcher in the third inning of Toronto's 6-2 victory in Game 4.
Guerrero's homer was his seventh this postseason, passing Joe Carter and José Bautista for the most postseason home runs in Blue Jays' franchise history. His 26 hits and counting are also tied for second-most in a single postseason in MLB history.
On a historic and very happy night for the Blue Jays, this epic photo of Guerrero and Ohtani taken by Sean Haffey from Getty Images has rightfully gone viral on social media:
Blue Jays fans were already hailing it as the greatest picture of the World Series, one that should be hung in the team's clubhouse if Toronto goes on to win the title:
Iconic.
Game 5 of the series will take place Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.