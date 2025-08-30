The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Micah Parsons' baby girl is decked out in Packers gear after Cowboys trade

The only one loving Micah Parsons new team more is his baby daughter Milana.

Matthew Graham

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 28 to acquire Parsons in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first round picks.
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 28 to acquire Parsons in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first round picks. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Time will tell who was right in the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade.

Usually reserved for the NBA and other professional leagues, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones shipped off his defensive superstar to his NFC rivals Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 and three-time Pro Bowler defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Micah Parsons
Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jones believes it's a junior version of the Herschel Walker trade that propelled Dallas to win three out of four Super Bowls in the mid 1990s, documented in the Netflix hit, "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," while Green Bay thinks it's the missing piece to launch them past teams like the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to make a run at the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Parsons certainly seems like he's in eff you mode, but one person who's just enjoying the ride is the two-time First-Team All-Pro's baby daughter Milana, who rocked Packers gear from head-to-toe after the trade.

Milana Parsons
Lambeau Leapers/Instagram

Decked out in a Jordan Love jersey with a matching Packers baseball cap, looking baller with it backwards, Milana, born in December 2023, outshined dad with his hipster Green Bay-colored sweater for his official opening press conference. We'll assume older brother Malcolm, 7, was in a matching fit.

Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 28 to acquire Parsons in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first round picks. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After sharing the news that his mom never had to work another day in her life, the four-time Pro Bowler officially signed his four-year, $188 million dollar deal, with $120 million guaranteed to make him the new highest paid, non-quarterback in the NFL.

Oh, and if you couldn't tell by the official caption from the Packers, "1 of 1," Parsons has traded in No. 11, worn by wide receiver Jayden Reed, for the No. 1.

Milana might have already been too tired and in bed to celebrate, and for sure next time she'll be wearing the Parson No. 1 jersey.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

