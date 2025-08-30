Micah Parsons' baby girl is decked out in Packers gear after Cowboys trade
Time will tell who was right in the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade.
Usually reserved for the NBA and other professional leagues, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones shipped off his defensive superstar to his NFC rivals Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 and three-time Pro Bowler defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
RELATED: Parsons has epic at-home reaction screaming after blockbuster trade to Packers
Jones believes it's a junior version of the Herschel Walker trade that propelled Dallas to win three out of four Super Bowls in the mid 1990s, documented in the Netflix hit, "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," while Green Bay thinks it's the missing piece to launch them past teams like the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to make a run at the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Parsons certainly seems like he's in eff you mode, but one person who's just enjoying the ride is the two-time First-Team All-Pro's baby daughter Milana, who rocked Packers gear from head-to-toe after the trade.
RELATED: Micah Parsons, Luka Doncic Dallas trades have eerie similarities
Decked out in a Jordan Love jersey with a matching Packers baseball cap, looking baller with it backwards, Milana, born in December 2023, outshined dad with his hipster Green Bay-colored sweater for his official opening press conference. We'll assume older brother Malcolm, 7, was in a matching fit.
After sharing the news that his mom never had to work another day in her life, the four-time Pro Bowler officially signed his four-year, $188 million dollar deal, with $120 million guaranteed to make him the new highest paid, non-quarterback in the NFL.
Oh, and if you couldn't tell by the official caption from the Packers, "1 of 1," Parsons has traded in No. 11, worn by wide receiver Jayden Reed, for the No. 1.
Milana might have already been too tired and in bed to celebrate, and for sure next time she'll be wearing the Parson No. 1 jersey.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat