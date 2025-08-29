Micah Parsons, Luka Doncic Dallas trades have eerie similarities
Did Jerry Jones pull off his Herschel Walker 2.0 trade, or did the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager get fleeced?
Those are the questions many NFL pundits and fans will scrutinize after Micah Parsons was shipped off to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round pics in 2026 and 2027 and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
RELATED: Parsons has epic at-home reaction screaming after blockbuster trade to Packers
One of the most astonishing things about this blockbuster trade is how it was so eerily similar to Luka Doncic being unceremoniously packaged from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and not much else meaningful, with the Utah Jazz involved to pull it off as all other NBA general managers were livid they never got a phone call.
Here's why it's so similar.
Both 26 years old in the prime of their careers
RELATED: LeBron noticeably absent in Luka celebration photo with new Lakers owner
It's not often in either the NFL and NBA that a generational player is traded in the prime of his career. It's even more staggering when it happens twice in the same calendar year. In the same city!
Doncic's trade truly came out of nowhere, while most NFL pundits and fans believed Parsons and Jones would eventually work it out. Parsons is a three-time All-Pro selection, including two with the First Team. Luka is a five-time All-NBA First Team selection.
It's mind boggling to think that both of these two players are no longer in Dallas.
Delusional general managers that didn't like their superstars
Is it Michael or Micah?
It's obvious that Jones is feeling full of himself after the success of the Cowboys Netflix documentary, "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," because the 82-year-old marketing genius truly believes he outsmarted his former nemesis's son, Ed Policy.
But that all falls apart when Jones talks about it as a move to stop the run, adding that it also freed the Cowboys up to get better players because of the salary cap. Jones screwed up the salary cap with the way he structure the extensions for franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
At least Jones got two meaningful first-round picks, unlike Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who got a seemingly useless 2029 first-round pick. And given Luka is now in skinny eff you mode, that might not amount to much of anything.
Harrison didn't want to pay Luka the supermax extension because he believed the five-time All-Star wasn't obsessed with conditioning like his hero, Kobe Bryant. Now Luka is seemingly going to do it just to spite Harrison, who became a laughingstock with his subsequent press conferences of awkwardness justifying the trade.
Luck, or rigged leagues, can still make Jones and Harrison look good
Harrison was gifted the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft and chose the hyped Cooper Flagg, which many fans believe was rigged, no matter how many insiders tell them it's impossible.
Maybe Jones will get one last bit of that gambler good fortune and win his first Super Bowl since the glory days of the Netflix documentary in the mid 1990s.
We're not betting on it.
