Micah Parsons munches nachos defiantly arriving for Cowboys preseason finale
It’s the final preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys Friday night in Arlington, Texas, vs. the Atlanta Falcons and All-Pro hybrid defensive end Micah Parsons still doesn’t have a new deal with the team. He did show up for the game, however, in a casual look while crushing some stadium food.
Snice being drafted No. 12 overall to Dallas in 2021, all Parsons has done is make four Pro Bowls in four seasons and been named an All-Pro three of those.
The 26-year-old Parsons is in the fifth year of his rookie contract with the option for the 2025 season, which pays him just over $24 million. He’s holding out — and deservedly so — to get paid like the stud he is and tensions are high with team owner Jerry Jones.
RELATED: Micah Parsons tries to do splits in front of Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders
Parsons had 12 sacks last season and Dallas desperately needs him out there on defense.
While the team had a game on Friday, Parsons was seen entering AT&T Stadium while consuming a container full nachos like he was at a Pop Warner concessions stand and gesturing to reporters with the “call me” sign like he’s waiting to hear about his money.
It’s not quite the “Show me the money” scene in Jerry Maguire, but it comes across with the same point and involves some yummy stadium nachos.
The Cowboys open the season on Thursday Night Football at the defending champion and rival Philadelphia Eagles. Will Parsons have a deal in place by then? Dallas fans certainly hope to see him in full pads by then.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat