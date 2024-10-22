Michael Strahan's daughters' week featured bikinis, activewear, and Trojans merch
Sophia Strahan took some time away from Duke University to visit her twin sister, Isabella, in Los Angeles. The sisters, 19, are the daughters of football legend Michael Strahan. They are both models and equestrians, and they made sure activewear brand Alo was along for the ride during their many activities in the City of Angels. “A week in la with @isabellastrahan and @alo 🌴,” Sophia wrote in the caption.
The carousel of photos showed the twins grinning in fluffy bathrobes at an Alo sponsored event — judging by the pools behind them, they might have been participating in the cold plunge trend that’s been sweeping the nation. Sophia also posted a few stunning shots of her sunbathing in a green bikini.
In between Alo events, the sisters apparently explored streets of L.A., took goofy photos in a parking garage mirror, and attended a USC Trojans game. Isabella attends USC, and the twins showed off their school spirit in red Trojans merch.
Isabella’s career and education were put on hold for a while when she was diagnosed with brain cancer in January 2024, but the photos show that she is looking strong and healthy after completing her treatments in June. The girls modeled some Alo workout sets, showing off toned abs and generally looking strong and joyful. Commenters were clearly excited to see them doing their thing.
“WONDERFUL! THE TWINS ARE OUT AND ABOUT AGAIN!!” wrote one commenter. “Seeing the two of you together what a blessing ❤️🙏,” enthused another. Sophia was so enthusiastic about the pics that she re-posted two of them on her story: one of her looking blissed out in her green swimwear, and another where she and her sisters looked out from a rooftop towards the beautiful L.A. skyline.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute
NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post