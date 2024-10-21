The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute at U.S. Grand Prix

The former IndyCar driver and Formula 1 analyst shows she’s still looking amazing at 42.

Matt Ryan

Sky Sports sportscaster Danica Patrick before the Canadian Grand Prix.
Sky Sports sportscaster Danica Patrick before the Canadian Grand Prix. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Danica Patrick is back to turning heads on a racetrack — just not the way she used to.

The former IndyCar Series driver is now 42 but still looks stunning as her recent minidress fit proves as well as these bikini shots.

Patrick is now an analyst for Sky Sports, an entrepreneur, and an author. Yet, she still has her model looks. On Sunday, she hit the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in fitting style.

The miniskirt and cowboy boots are a perfect look for the Texas track. She’s just missing the cowboy hat.

The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.

Patrick’s last public relationship with American businessman Carter Comstock ended in 2022. She stirred up rumors of a new boyfriend in September at Burning Man when she kissed a mystery man and posted it on Instagram.

Single or not, with fits like this, Patrick certainly is the center of attention.

