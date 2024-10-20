Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post
Ciara continues to upstage her NFL husband.
Russell Wilson is the new Pittsburgh Steelers starter despite many within the team who aren’t happy about it, and his singer wife is there to support him as best she can even if she’s unintentionally stealing his thunder with her fit game.
She recently awkwardly wore the wrong team’s colors in an extremely bold fit, posted some unreal photos from her Saudi tour where Wilson himself posted a two-word message for his “world’s finest” wife after seeing her video.
On Sunday, Ciara has the team’s right colors on this time but it’s going to be tough for Wilson to steal the spotlight back in Sunday night’s big game vs. the New York Jets with this look.
That’s a fit made for a queen.
Wilson, 35, and Ciara, 38, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The singer boasts 35.4M Instagram followers to Wilson’s 5.6M, so anything she does or wears definitely makes bigger waves.
If Wilson plays as bold as Ciara’s fit on Sunday Night, the Steelers have a great shot at winning.
