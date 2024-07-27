Giants Legend Named One of the 21st Century's Top Players
The New York Giants selected defensive end Michael Strahan out of tiny Texas Southern with the 40th overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, and the rest is history. Strahan would become one of the greatest Giants in franchise history and perhaps its second-best defensive player behind Lawrence Taylor.
Strahan finished his career with 141.5 sacks, which is currently sixth all-time among career sack leaders. At the time of his retirement, he was fifth all-time.
Of course, Strahan will best be remembered for his relentless motor and gregarious personality. Who can forget his incredible 2001 season, which saw him set the single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks (the unofficial sack record belongs to the Detroit Lions' Al Baker, who tallied 23 as a rookie in 1978)?
Given his accomplishments, Strahan was among the top 25 players of the century by ESPN, ranked 19th. Strahan landed ahead of NFL giants like LaDainian Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, Warren Sapp, Joe Thomas, Tony Gonzalez, and Derrick Brooks.
Strahan was the eighth-ranked defensive player on the list, behind Aaron Donald, JJ Watt, Ray Lewis, Darrelle Revis, Ed Reed, Charles Woodson, and Troy Polamalu.
Strahan had five seasons with 10 or more sacks and three seasons with 15 or more. He was a six-time All-Pro selection and was named to the first team four times. He won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award in 2001.
He capped his career off with a Super Bowl championship, playing a key role in the Giants' historic upset over the then 18-0 New England Patriots.
Strahan's sack record is now shared with Watt, but some might remember Strahan for his post-football life. For others, it was as a dominant pass rusher. NFL Films immortalized him for his battles with Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jon Runyan, father of current Giants offensive lineman Jon Runyan, Jr, and his early feuds with Tom Coughlin.
And Giants fans are sure to remember how Strahan correctly predicted the final score of Super Bowl XLII, the Giants' stunning upset victory over the undefeated Patriots.
Regardless, Strahan is one of the best players to have graced the football field in the 21st century and rightly remembered for it.