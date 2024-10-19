The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ESPN College GameDay

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, a University of Texas alum, showed out in a killer fit for her appearance on ESPN College GameDay in Austin.

Josh Sanchez

Gabby Thomas celebrates after winning the women's 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Gabby Thomas celebrates after winning the women's 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Gabby Thomas continues to pop up at sporting events across the country. The Olympic champion won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter at the 2024 Paris Games.

Since then, she's been having the time of her life, living it up on the pickleball court, hitting the beach in eye-popping bikinis, and even flexing her abs courtside at WNBA games.

Most recently, she made an appearance on ESPN College GameDay ahead of Saturday night's showdown between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin.

RELATED: Gabby Thomas charms in chill selfies after tropical jet-setting vacation

Thomas, a Longhorns alum, popped up to her appearance in an understated, but appropriate look.

Daisy Dukes in Texas? Of course.

Gabby Thomas
Andrew Spencer/Instagram
Gabby Thomas, ESPN College GameDay, Texas Longhorns
ESPN College GameDay/Instagram

She even got together with fellow Longhorns legend Vince Young to film the "In da clurb, we all fam" TikTok trend which features audio from the Comedy Central series "Broad City."

While she's a runner, she's a track star, Thomas is also a star off of it.

She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.

A real life superwoman.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

