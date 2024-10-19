Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ESPN College GameDay
Gabby Thomas continues to pop up at sporting events across the country. The Olympic champion won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter at the 2024 Paris Games.
Since then, she's been having the time of her life, living it up on the pickleball court, hitting the beach in eye-popping bikinis, and even flexing her abs courtside at WNBA games.
Most recently, she made an appearance on ESPN College GameDay ahead of Saturday night's showdown between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin.
Thomas, a Longhorns alum, popped up to her appearance in an understated, but appropriate look.
Daisy Dukes in Texas? Of course.
She even got together with fellow Longhorns legend Vince Young to film the "In da clurb, we all fam" TikTok trend which features audio from the Comedy Central series "Broad City."
While she's a runner, she's a track star, Thomas is also a star off of it.
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.
Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
A real life superwoman.
