Molly Qerim's funky half-collared fit upstages Shannon Sharpe's zany Lakers takes
41-year-old Molly Qerim always brings it with her fits on ESPN’s “First Take.” Her latest one upstaged former NFL star Shannon Sharpe, who joined the show with a zany Los Angeles Lakers take.
Qerim just celebrated her big birthday and rocked a knee-high boots fit in a friend’s birthday shoutout. She also celebrated the UConn Huskies winning the championship in a Paige Bueckers jersey and red heels — Qerim went to the University of Connecticut and showed off her school pride. She’s hoping the New York Knicks can win one as well.
Qerim Has wowed a lot recently on and off the show like her perfect full-length NYC winter coat, and her highlighter look that was so bright, and low-cut denim top while watching a Knicks game.
Qerim, who got high praise from co-host Stephen A. Smith on her fit game, dropped another winning look for Tuesday’s show.
She also outshined Sharpe and his crazy take that the Lakers would beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games if they meet in the playoffs: “Tiebreakers, code breakers, windbreakers. Lakers in 5.” Here’s the full segment.
Sharpe sure is confident in his pick, but not as confident as Qerim and her fit game. Chalk up another winner for Molly just like the Huskies.