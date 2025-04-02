ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks matching knee-high boots for bestie’s birthday shoutout
Molly Qerim celebrated her 41st birthday on Sunday, March 31. Qerim thanked a bestie for one of her birthday shoutouts while showcasing another fire fit.
The ESPN First Take co-host with Stephen A. Smith has always been a fashion queen and rocked several amazing looks on the show. We’ve seen her in a Canadian tuxedo all-denim fit, and a “locked in” leather miniskirt, and a red minidress for the College Football National Championship that had fellow sports journalist Taylor Rooks swooning.
She’s carried those winning looks over outside of the show like her Knicks jersey going “off the grid,” and her disappearing outfit while checking out a UFC event.
Qerim recently gave an update about a health issue that has plagued her and required surgery. Fortunately, she’s feeling good and looking it as well as this birthday post shows.
Qerim is proving her 40s is like the new 20s with looks like that in her ab-revealing top, miniskirt, and boots combo.
She also works out super hard, as she recently showed off her routine in black minishorts.
Qerim and former basketball star and ESPN colleague Jalen Rose were married from 2018-2021, but she’s been married to work since.
Hopefully she had a tremendous 41st birthday. Happy belated, Molly Qerim. Don’t work too hard.