ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares ‘off duty’ full-length coat perfect for New York City vibes
Molly Qerim can slay a fit whether it’s on ESPN’s First Take, or out and about in New York City.
The 40-year-old co-host of the show with Stephen A. Smith always brings her best fashion while listening to him rant. We’ve seen her in a “locked in” leather miniskirt, and a “back to business” minidress, and a fire-red minidress for the College Football National Championship that had fellow sports media star Taylor Rooks swooning.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gives ‘zero’ effs pigging out on pizza in all-black elevator fit
She can also rock a look off the show like her old-school Adidas throwback while at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, or her “off the grid” Knicks jersey, or her disappearing fit while checking out UFC 309 in NYC, and then pulling her hair back on Ash Wednesday.
On Saturday, she dropped her “off duty” fit in a long, colorful coat and baggy pants.
Qerim is stunning as always.
RELATED: Molly Qerim shares throwback pic with ex-husband and new ESPN 'First Take' analyst
Qerim recently shared a moving health update she’s been dealing with off-camera.
The Emmy Award winner was married to Jalen Rose from 2018-2021, and has been married to her job since starting at ESPN in 2006.
She just received a touching gift from the staff live on camera at work, but it’s good to see her taking some time off and enjoying the weekend.