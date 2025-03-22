The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares ‘off duty’ full-length coat perfect for New York City vibes

The “First Take” co-host can certainly rock a fit on the show, as well as off it while out and about in the city.

Molly Qerim on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre.
Molly Qerim can slay a fit whether it’s on ESPN’s First Take, or out and about in New York City.

The 40-year-old co-host of the show with Stephen A. Smith always brings her best fashion while listening to him rant. We’ve seen her in a “locked in” leather miniskirt, and a “back to business” minidress, and a fire-red minidress for the College Football National Championship that had fellow sports media star Taylor Rooks swooning.

She can also rock a look off the show like her old-school Adidas throwback while at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, or her “off the grid” Knicks jersey, or her disappearing fit while checking out UFC 309 in NYC, and then pulling her hair back on Ash Wednesday.

On Saturday, she dropped her “off duty” fit in a long, colorful coat and baggy pants.

Qerim is stunning as always.

Qerim recently shared a moving health update she’s been dealing with off-camera.

The Emmy Award winner was married to Jalen Rose from 2018-2021, and has been married to her job since starting at ESPN in 2006.

She just received a touching gift from the staff live on camera at work, but it’s good to see her taking some time off and enjoying the weekend.

