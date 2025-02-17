ESPN’s Molly Qerim sizzles with highlighter fit you need sunglasses to see
Molly Qerim is usually in a can’t-miss fit, but this time you literally couldn’t miss her fit in a highlighter color while on ESPN’s First Take.
The 40-year-old Emmy Award winning co-host of the show with Stephen A. Smith has rocked many fire fits while on the show like her ‘’locked in” leather miniskirt, and her ‘’back-to-business”minidress, and a Canadian tuxedo all-denim look.
Qerim returned from an up-and-down week during the Super Bowl where she made two embarrassing gaffes on live TV, but then slayed an old-school Adidas dress while flexing a massive pinkie ring, and a shoestring top and jean miniskirt while crushing her co-workers, and an off-the-grid day with a New York Knicks jersey.
After flaunting her abs in an early morning Monday workout, Qerim hit the first take set while wearing her highlighter color.
She certainly stood out. Not that she usually doesn’t. Even Stephen A. takes notice to what Qerim rocks with.
"I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."
He definitely couldn’t not notice her fit on Monday.
